Offshore Wind Turbines Project in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City officials are putting their foot down on what they say would be an eyesore off the resort town's coast.

The town is opposing offshore wind turbines that would be visible from the coastline.

"We feel like the right way is moving it so it's not seen from the beach," says Jessica Waters, Ocean City's public information officer.

The town says they're for green but unseen energy.

The wind turbines would be placed 17 miles off Ocean City's coast. The US Winds, the wind turbine project developers, say it's not possible for the wind turbines not to be seen from Ocean City's shore.

Carolyn Massey, an Ocean City visitor, says it's ridiculous that Ocean City officials are concerned with the visibility of the wind turbines.

"It's silly when it's quite a way off the beach to be concerned about the aesthetics that I really don't think mean much," says Massey.

Ocean City officials say they understand the wind turbines is a federal project, but they believe they should still have a say.

"Of course it's a federal project but it's happening in our backyard and the mayor and council speak for the residents of Ocean City," says Waters.

US Winds say they hear Ocean City's concerns and they want the town to consider a task force so the two can work towards a positive resolution.

US Winds say they next step is to submit a construction and operations plan to the Bureau of Energy Management.

If approved, developers hope to start the project by 2021.