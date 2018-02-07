Lincoln Teens Arrested for Multiple Burglaries - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Lincoln Teens Arrested for Multiple Burglaries

Posted: Feb 07, 2018 6:17 PM Updated:

Lincoln, Del.–  The Delaware State Police arrested two teenagers in connection with multiple burglaries in Lincoln's Cedar Creek Estates development.

Troopers were dispatched to a burglary complaint in the 20000 block of West Mayhew Drive Tuesday night around 7:15 p.m. During this burglary, forced entry was made and the home was extensively ransacked, and multiple items were stolen, including electronics and purses, police said. 

While Troopers were investigating this incident, they were informed of two additional burglaries that occurred within the same development in which electronics and jewelry were also stolen.

Through investigative measures, troopers were able to identify two suspects: 14-year-old Dallas Mohler of Lewes and 14-year-old Jaliel Perry of Lincoln. 

According to police, troopers saw the teens walking in the Cedar Creek Estates development carrying backpacks. They were detained, and their backpacks were seized without incident.   

Both backpacks contained stolen jewelry and other associated property from the reported burglaries, police said. 

Consent was granted by Perry’s grandmother to search his home.  During this search, multiple electronics and other suspected stolen property was seized, police said.

Perry and Mohler were transported back to Troop 7 where they were each charged with three counts of the following: burglary 2nd (felony), theft, criminal mischief, and conspiracy 2nd (felony).  Both were arraigned and committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center on $6,000 secured bond.

During the month of January 2018, Troop 7 units handled multiple complaints involving thefts from unsecured vehicles in the Lincoln (Cedar Creek Estates) and Lewes (Reserves at Lewes Landing) area.  Both teens are suspects in these cases.

Anyone with information pertaining to these cases is asked to contact Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit at 302-752-3800.  Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.

