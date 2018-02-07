Police Search for Suspected Liquor Store Robber

Blades, Del.- The Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery of a liquor store in Blades that occurred Tuesday night.

According to police, around 9:35 p.m., a man entered the Concord Liquor Store on Concord Road with a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk. The man reportedly discharged his weapon, narrowly missing the clerk. The store clerk turned over an undisclosed amount of cash , and the man left the scene in a dark colored car.

The store clerk was not injured.

Further investigation revealed that the robber had entered the business approximately ten minutes prior to the robbery and made a purchase. Through investigative measures, troopers were able to identify 30-year-old James M. Finney of Seaford as the suspect, police said.

Warrants for Finney's arrest have been obtained.

Police have been unable to located Finney and ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit, Detective D. Cathell at 302-752-3793. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.