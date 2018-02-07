First Rising Tide Benefits Operation We Care

SALISBURY, Md.- Sherwood Automotive and WBOC have once again partnered to help charities on Delmarva with multiple "Rising Tide" events in 2018.

The first was on Wednesday, where donations were collected for Operation We Care, an organization that creates care packages for deployed troops and local first responders. Operation We Care says they make about 2,000 care packages a year. For those sent overseas, on average one person in each unit is from Delmarva. Helping those who help us was a cause that inspired many to take part in Rising Tide.

"They protect us," said Cosma Cunningham of Millsboro. "If we didn't have our troops over there, we probably wouldn't have the freedom we do today."

Operation We Care asks for non-perishable food, toiletries, and comfort items like cards and baby wipes to put together the care packages. Popular requests include disposable razors, men's deodorant and Chef Boyardee cans. Many people came out with shopping bags stuffed of the desired donations, saying they simply wanted to do their part.

"If we all do a little bit it ends up being a lot," Rob Towers of Millsboro told WBOC. "I've been blessed in my life so why not pay it forward some."

For more on Operation We Care, click here.