DE Turf Aims for 50 Events, Tournaments in Kent County in 2018

DOVER, Del.- DE Turf is set to host 50 events and tournaments in 2018 at the 12-field facility near Frederica, according to administrators at the sports complex.

Chris Giacomucci, the executive director of DE Turf, announced during a meeting of the Greater Kent Committee that the facility would host more than double the number of events held in the previous year.

The tournaments and other sporting events are expected to draw thousands of athletes from across the country who play field hockey, soccer, and lacrosse to the complex. This year's events are expected to draw regional and national talent to the facility.

"We have several, many more tournaments of well over 80 to 100 teams this year than opposed to last year," he said.

Events held last year at the sports complex and other large gatherings like the Thunder Over Dover Air Show are believed to have contributed to a 2.6 percent bump in occupancy at hotels in Kent County, according to Wendie Vestfall with Kent County Tourism.

Many athletes and their families also went to Northern and Southern Delaware for lodging as well, she said.

"We know that people have stayed by the beach. We also know that people have stayed up by the University of Delaware," she said.

The increased number of events at DE Turf also comes at a time when there may be increased competition in the long term, as plans for sport complexes and arenas in Georgetown and Wilmington were announced last year.

Kent County Economic Partnership Director Jim Waddington said he thinks DE Turf won't be affected all that much by competing sports complexes appearing around the region.

"I think the key to Kent County is being one of the first ones in," he said.