Pocomoke City Man Found Guilty of Child Sexual Abuse

Courtesy of the Office of the State's Attorney for Worcester County

SNOW HILL, Md.- The Office of the State's Attorney for Worcester County said a Pocomoke City man has been found guilty on 10 separate counts of sexual abuse of three minor children.

Prosecutors said Joshua Thomas Tauber, 24, of Pocomoke City, was found guilty after a one-day trial Wednesday in the Circuit Court for Worcester County. His guilty verdicts relate to incidents that occurred between 2009 and 2015.

Officials said Tauber's bond was revoked and he is being held at the Worcester County Jail while officials conduct a pre-sentence investigation before his sentencing.

A date for sentencing has not yet been scheduled.