Day Vetoes Salary Increase for Mayor and Council

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said he vetoed an ordinance that would have increased the salaries of the mayor and city council members.

In January, the city council voted to increase the mayor’s salary from $25,000 to $50,000. The council president’s salary would bump up to $15,000 from $12,000, while council members salaries would increase $2,000, going from $10,000 to $12,000.

Under the ordinance, the raises would not have gone into effect until after the 2019 city election. Day’s veto could be overridden by the council if it so desires.

According to Day, if that happens and he is re-elected in 2019, Day said he plans to donate the increase in pay to city programs.