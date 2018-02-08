Controversial Chicken House Project in Wicomico Co. Nixed

Andy Holloway and his family recently purchased this 79-acre property on Naylor Mill and North West roads. (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.- A piece of property in Wicomico County that sparked an environmental controversy has found resolution.

After years of talks for an industrial poultry project, the 79-acre piece of land on Naylor Mill and North West roads just outside Salisbury will now be used as farmland.

Andy Holloway and his family, who own Baywater and Quantico Creek Farms, bought the land from a family in northern Virginia.

"It's not far from our home farm and that's what we look for is good ag land that's close to our home base," Holloway said.

For the last couple of years, environmentalists were concerned about an industrial poultry project with several mega poultry houses on the land, because the Paleochannel Aquifier runs beneath it.

"We kept in contact with the owner, especially after the opposition was against them, " Holloway said. "There was a lot of public discussion about the proposed use of it. So we just made sure he knew we were still interested in the property."

Holloway, while not against poultry production, said he simply wanted the land to expand the family business, adding he has an entirely different plan for the acreage."

"We wanted to use it for agricultural purposes for our sod farm and for our vegetable farm," he said.

Monica Brooks, who led the charge against the industrial poultry project, said she's ecstatic the site will be used for purposes other than large-scale chicken production. She added that the previously proposed project would have contaminated the region's largest source of groundwater.