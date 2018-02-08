Cambridge Police Give New Details on Shooting Leaving One Dead

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge police say they have arrested a woman involved in a shooting that left one man dead.

On Tuesday of last week at a home on Wood Duck Drive in Cambridge, police officers found 34-year-old Sharod Mack dead on his bed.

Police say they also found 39-year-old, Lasonya Sargent, inside the home with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Police say they arrested Sargent on Tuesday afternoon in connection to the shooting, but did not provide any other details, including how she was shot.

"With the forensics work that has been done already, that put us in the position where we felt confident that probable cause existed to have Miss Sargent charged as she was," said Dorchester County State's Attorney, William Jones, at a press conference on Wednesday.

Jones says Sargent is being charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as first-degree assault.

Jones says Sargent and Mack were a couple living together.

Jones also added police do no believe there is a threat to public safety following last week's shooting.