Woman Burned After Shirt Catches Fire While Cooking

EASTON, Md.- Authorities say an Easton woman suffered severe burns after her shirt caught on fire while cooking on a gas stove.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday at a mobile home located on Hiners Lane in Easton.

Investigators said after noticing her shirt had ignited, the woman immediately extinguished the fire and 911 was called for assistance. She was initially transported from the scene to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton for evaluation. She was then transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for further treatment of her injuries, which included second- and third-burns to upper arm, shoulder and back.

The woman was last reported in stable condition.