Update: Delaware State Marshal Investigating Deadly Georgetown Fire

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal said one woman died today after a home fire that rescuers responded to Wednesday.

The Georgetown Fire Company responded to the unit block of Teaberry Lane around noon Wednesday, where firefighters found two people critically injured inside the home. They were both initially taken to the Beebe Hospital in Lewes in critical condition after suffering severe burns. While the cause of the fire is still unclear, firefighters on the scene say it appeared to be limited to the garage and was sudden in nature.

According to the Fire Marshal's office, an 84-year-old woman died at the Crozer Burn Center, near Upland, Pennsylvania, Thursday. The 54-year-old man remains in critical condition in the same center.

The State Fire Marshal said the Delaware County, Pennsylvania Medical Examiner’s office will rule on the injuries and death. The fire remains under investigation. They said this is the state's first fire death in 2018 -- there were 11 deaths in Delaware last year.