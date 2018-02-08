Hundreds of Thousands Flock to Philly for Super Bowl Parade

PHILADELPHIA - Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the country flocked to Philadelphia Thursday morning for the Eagles Super Bowl Parade.

Some of those people traveled from Delmarva, including the Wim family.

They arrived at 5 a.m. to secure spots along the parade route.

"This is something I've been waiting for since I was a kid," said Jason Wim.

"It's just an emotional thing. I've been doing this my whole life, watching games. You know, it's time. It's our time," said Tina Wim.

Crowds decked out in green chanted, sang, and showed off their Eagle pride.

"I can't even describe it. We were here for the Phillies parade in '08, and this is just crazy," said Britany Lloyd of Pennsylvania.

The parade started by Broad Street and Pattinson Avenue before heading up to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.