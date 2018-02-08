Sisters Push Pink Camouflage Bill for Hunter Safety

EASTON, Md. - Trudging through marshes, 12 year-old Paige and 9 year-old Brooke Simonsen are on a mission.

Armed with their neon pink rifle and bow, the sisters are hoping to make hunting gear Maryland's newest trend.

It started in hunting class.

"We bought all this gear that was blaze pink and then we found out that we could not use it in Maryland for hunting, so we wanted to change that," Brooke said.

And change they did - partnering with Republican State Senator Addie Eckardt, the sisters testified in Annapolis this week in front of a committee of lawmakers, hoping to push Senate Bill 341 - adding the words "fluorescent pink" alongside the standard orange.

The bill passed with flying colors. The committee, then and there, voted unanimously to support the bill.

That's going to do a lot of good, according to Matt Hurst - a color blind hunter from the Eastern Shore.

Hurst says that neon pink will help.

"It's not a natural color in the environment and that type of thing, so it would stand out a lot more to me," Hurst said.

But for the Simonsen sisters. the pink is all about safety. They say in their research, some studies report the pink actually shows up better than orange, helping hunters like Hurst.

"If it's a safer color, I'm for it," Hurst said.