Delaware Education Department Goes Before Joint Finance Committee

DOVER, Del. --- Delaware's education department on Thursday went before the General Assembly's Joint Finance Committee to discuss $1.4 billion in planned spending on education in the next budget year.

The proposed education spending represents a third of Gov. John Carney's $4.2 billion spending plan for the fiscal year starting on July 1. Roughly $20 million of the spending on education is meant to address enrollment growth in public schools.

Carney's spending plan also calls for spending more than $12 million in pay raises and salary step increases for educators around the state.

"Our educators work really hard. They deserve the raise," said Delaware Education Secretary Susan Bunting.

Much of Carney's spending proposals have centered around 60 percent of $170 million expected to carry over from this current budget year into the next one.

Rep. Harvey Kenton (R-Milford) said it's still early in the budget process, with updated financial projections expected over the next couple months.

"We're forced to do a wait and see," he said.