New Ownership of Twilley Centre in Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md.- A landmark deal was announced Thursday regarding the fate of one the largest shopping centers in Wicomico County. Matthew Trader and Blair Rinnier of Rinnier Development Company recently brokered the transaction of the Twilley Centre.

The Twilley Centre, located on Mt. Hermon Road in Salisbury, was built in 1977 by Milford W. Twilley and had been owned and managed by family for over 40 years.

Mission Dupree say their initiative is to "to help bring the existing tenants to the next level, while using their expertise to bring nationally recognized tenants to the center as well," according to a release.

Mission Dupree teamed up with the Rinnier Development Company to work with leasing and say they are looking to fill the space with hardware stores, urgent care, medical tenants, auto parts stores, and other retailers.

“It makes it even better to know that I was able to help the great family, that has owned it for all of these years and to know that it will continue to be in good hands moving forward," said Trader in a statement.