DNREC and DPH Warn of Blades Water Issue

DOVER, Del.– Two state agencies say elevated levels of a chemical compound were sampled in Blades.

According to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Delaware Division of Public Health, all three of the town’s drinking water wells returned concentrations of perfluorinated compounds, or PFCs, above the human health advisory level following recent sampling by DNREC at the request of the US Environmental Protection Agency.

In a release by DNREC, water from the Blades wells sampled is considered safe for use by residents for bathing and laundry. It stated the following regarding PFC’s, “Though PFCs are not regulated by the Safe Drinking Water Act, DPH is working with DNREC to minimize any potential health impacts to the community. Long-term exposure toperfluorooctanoicacid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) can affect pregnant women and infants and cause cancer and liver and immune system impacts. While much research has been conducted on laboratory animals, the accompanying research related to humans is more limited."

Bottled water will be delivered Friday morning to the Blades Elementary School for staff and provided Friday at noon to all Blades residents at the Blades Fire Hall.

Blades Elementary School is closed Friday for students. Staff must report two hours late. All other schools in the Seaford School District are open Friday.