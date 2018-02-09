Police: Salisbury Woman Charged After Hitting Wicomico County Deputy

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said a Salisbury woman was arrested Wednesday after deputies tried to break up a fight and she hit a deputy in the face.

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of Civic Avenue. According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy saw Taylor Ann Thompson, 19, of Salisbury, hitting another woman inside of a parked car. After the deputy knocked on the window to get their attention, police said the officer then opened the car door to try to stop the assault. Police said Thompson ignored the deputy's request to get out of the car and continued to yell at both the person she had been assaulting as well as at the deputy. Thompson then hit the deputy in the face while the deputy was trying to help Thompson out of the car, police said. They later described the woman whom Thompson assaulted as a vulnerable adult.

The Sheriff's Office said Thompson was later taken into custody and was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest, among other charges. She is being held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center pending a District Court Bond Review.