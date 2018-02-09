Speed Limit Reduced in Salisbury Bypass Work Zone

SALISBURY, Md.- Starting Tuesday, the Maryland State Highway Administration will temporarily reduce the work zone speed limit on the US 13/US 50 Salisbury Bypass from 55 to 45 mph.

The new speed limit will apply to northbound and southbound directions throughout the bridge rehabilitation work zone from just south of Parker Pond to just north of the Norfolk Southern Railroad overpass, according to SHA spokesman Charlie Gischlar.

Gischlar said the speed reduction is necessary for worker and motorist safety due to increased activity at multiple locations. He said motorists should be alert for additional trucks and construction equipment entering and exiting the highway as crews enter the final phase of the $24 million project to rehabilitate 11 bridges in two years.

Remaining work includes setting steel beams and forming and pouring the concrete abutments, walls and bridge decks for the end sections of the southbound bridges over MD 346 (Old Ocean City Road), US 50 (Ocean Gateway) and MD 350 (Mt. Hermon Road).

This project remains on schedule for completion in May, according to Gischler. SHA reduced the bypass work zone speed limit from 65 to 55 mph when the project began in 2016. The reduction to 45 mph will remain in place through project completion, Gischler said.

