Construction of New J.M. Tawes School Gets Boost from State

WESTOVER, Md. - Funding for the construction of the new J.M. Tawes Career and Technology Center in Westover is included in Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's proposed budget.

Already $13 million has been approved to help with construction.

"We think in our county, we may have more career driven students than necessarily college. We want to cater to that," said Daniele Haley, supervisor of facilities and capital planning for the Somerset County Board of Education.

The new building will double the size of the old building.

"We are adding some programs. We're adding medium heavy truck technician ... We're adding horticulture, and then we're adding Project Lead the Way, which is a pre-engineering program," said Haley.

It's a $42 million project getting some big help.

In total, $17.5 million was requested from the state this year.

It's money Haley said will go a long way to get the new center up and running.

"Without state participation, this project would not be able to happen. The total cost of the project is more than the total cost of our operating budget," said Haley.

School officials say the construction of the new Tawes center is expected to be complete for the 2019-2020 school year.