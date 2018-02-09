Surveillance Video Catches Shrimp Theft at JD Shuckers

LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect who is wanted for stealing 5 pounds of shrimp from JD Shuckers in Lewes.

Police said that on Wednesday, Feb. 7, the pictured suspect entered a walk-in freezer at the rear of JD Shuckers restaurant located at 20750 John J. Williams Highway.

Troopers responded to the restaurant on Thursday, Feb. 8, when the manager reviewed the video surveillance cameras and came across the suspect walking in the freezer. The video showed him walking out of the freezer carrying a 5 pound bag of shrimp two minutes later.

Officers say the suspect is described as a black male wearing glasses and overalls.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect or the incident is asked to please contact Troop 7 by calling 302-644-5020.