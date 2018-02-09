Willards Man Convicted of Assault in Armed Standoff

WILLARDS, Md.- A Wicomico County jury has convicted a Willards man of assault and related charges in connection with an armed standoff with police in 2017.

Alex Bartell, 26, was found guilty of first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and seven other charges.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at his home in March 2017. Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies responded there and learned that the Bartell had locked himself in a bedroom with a gun.

Deputies attempted to negotiate a surrender when they were fired upon multiple times. A barricade situation ensued and lasted throughout the night, according to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County.

The standoff finally came to an end after a Maryland State Police S.T.A.T.E. (swat team) member shot Bartell in his arm, at which time he dropped his weapon and surrendered to police.

Sentencing in the case has been set for Thursday, April 5.



