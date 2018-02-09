Millsboro Man Arrested for Assaulting Fianceé with a Gun

MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police say a Millsboro man is in custody after assaulting his fianceé and pointing a gun at her.

Police responded to a call of a domestic complaint at Shawns Hideaway on 24000 block of White Street around 3:26 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the victim was dragged by her hair and choked by her fiancé, Mark R. Reedy of Millsboro.

Reedy reportedly then went to retrieve a black semi-automatic handgun and struck the woman on the back of her head, while threatening to kill her and himself, police said. The victim was able to run to a neighbor’s home where she was taken to a local hospital and treated for assault-related injuries, according to investigators.

Troopers said that when they arrived on the scene, Reedy fled the home on a golf cart. He was later located riding around the park in the camping section of the development. Reedy was arrested immediately. His black semi-automatic handgun was recovered and seized from the home where the assault occurred, according to police.

Reedy was taken back to Troop 7 where he was charged with aggravated menacing, strangulation, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, third-degree assault, terroristic threatening, and unlawful imprisonment. He was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $65,000 secured bond.