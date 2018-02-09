Milford Mayor Files to Run for Delaware's 36th House Seat

Milford Mayor Bryan Shupe, second from left, on Friday filed as a Republican candidate for the 36th District seat of the Delaware House of Representatives. (Photo credit: Bryan Shupe)

MILFORD, Del.- Milford Mayor Bryan W. Shupe has filed to run as a Republican candidate for the 36th District seat in the Delaware House of Representatives following the announcement from current state Rep. Harvey Kenton that he will not seek another term.

“I have given this opportunity much consideration and would be honored to continue serving my community and Sussex County at the state level,” Shupe said Friday in a statement. "Representative Kenton has been a strong advocate for the 36th District and I am humbled to have his support during this campaign.”

Kenton, also a Republican, announced Friday that he will not seek re-election when his current term expires in November.

Kenton, who was first elected to the 36th District seat in 2010, said, “I will be 77-years-old by the time Election Day rolls,” he said. “After discussing it with my wife and colleagues, I’ve decided that it is time for me to pursue other interests.”

In a show of support for Shupe, Kenton said in a statement, "I have had the honor and privilege of serving the 36th District and the state of Delaware for the last eight years. I am fully embracing Bryan Shupe as the candidate to lead in Dover where I have left off.”

Shupe, who was born and raised in Milford, is a graduate of Milford High School. He earned his bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Delaware. For the next several years he worked in Wilmington for a statewide political party and several statewide and local campaigns across the state.

He later started his own business in Milford and created the city’s first hyperlocal

community-driven media outlet, called Milford Live.

Shortly after, he met his wife Sherry Shaffer and together they opened a second business in downtown Milford called FurBaby Boutique & Doggie Daycare.

Statewide, Shupe serves as the President of the Sussex County Association of Towns, member of the Governor’s Commission on Community and Volunteer Service and the Kent Economic Partnership. Locally, Shupe serves on the Board of Directors for the Greater Milford Boys & Girls Club and volunteers and supports several local organizations including Downtown Milford Inc., Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford and the Milford School District. He served on the Milford City Council representing Ward I and as a member of the economic development, infrastructure and public works committees and is currently a member of the City of Milford economic development, police & public safety, finance and public works committees as mayor.

Shupe has served as mayor of Milford since May 2014. He said he has been instrumental in driving successful economic development efforts in Sussex County including the creation of the new $315 million Bayhealth Sussex Campus, expansion of Nemours Pediatric hospital in Southern Delaware and the efforts

of Nationwide Health Services to rehabilitate the current Bathealth hospital on Clark Avenue in downtown Milford.

Shupe said he will continue to be an advocate for increased access to specialized healthcare and education opportunities, more public transportation and the rehabilitation of infrastructure in Sussex County.

Democrat Donald Allen has also filed for the 36th District seat.