Milford Mayor Files to Run for Delaware's 36th House Seat - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milford Mayor Files to Run for Delaware's 36th House Seat

Posted: Feb 09, 2018 1:45 PM Updated:
Milford Mayor Bryan Shupe, second from left, on Friday filed as a Republican candidate for the 36th District seat of the Delaware House of Representatives. (Photo credit: Bryan Shupe) Milford Mayor Bryan Shupe, second from left, on Friday filed as a Republican candidate for the 36th District seat of the Delaware House of Representatives. (Photo credit: Bryan Shupe)

MILFORD, Del.- Milford Mayor Bryan W. Shupe has filed to run as a Republican candidate for the 36th District seat in the Delaware House of Representatives following the announcement from current state Rep. Harvey Kenton that he will not seek another term.

“I have given this opportunity much consideration and would be honored to continue serving my community and Sussex County at the state level,” Shupe said Friday in a statement. "Representative Kenton has been a strong advocate for the 36th District and I am humbled to have his support during this campaign.”

Kenton, also a Republican, announced Friday that he will not seek re-election when his current term expires in November. 

Kenton, who was first elected to the 36th District seat in 2010, said, “I will be 77-years-old by the time Election Day rolls,” he said.  “After discussing it with my wife and colleagues, I’ve decided that it is time for me to pursue other interests.”

In a show of support for Shupe, Kenton said in a statement, "I have had the honor and privilege of serving the 36th District and the state of Delaware for the last eight years. I am fully embracing Bryan Shupe as the candidate to lead in Dover where I have left off.”

Shupe, who was born and raised in Milford, is a graduate of Milford High School. He earned his bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Delaware. For the next several years he worked in Wilmington for a statewide political party and several statewide and local campaigns across the state.

He later started his own business in Milford and created the city’s first hyperlocal
community-driven media outlet, called Milford Live.

Shortly after, he met his wife Sherry Shaffer and together they opened a second business in downtown Milford called FurBaby Boutique & Doggie Daycare.

Statewide, Shupe serves as the President of the Sussex County Association of Towns, member of the Governor’s Commission on Community and Volunteer Service and the Kent Economic Partnership. Locally, Shupe serves on the Board of Directors for the Greater Milford Boys & Girls Club and volunteers and supports several local organizations including Downtown Milford Inc., Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford and the Milford School District. He served on the Milford City Council representing Ward I and as a member of the economic development, infrastructure and public works committees and is currently a member of the City of Milford economic development, police & public safety, finance and public works committees as mayor.

Shupe has served as mayor of Milford since May 2014. He said he has been   instrumental in driving successful economic development efforts in Sussex County including the creation of the new $315 million Bayhealth Sussex Campus, expansion of Nemours Pediatric hospital in Southern Delaware and the efforts
of Nationwide Health Services to rehabilitate the current Bathealth hospital on Clark Avenue in downtown Milford.

Shupe said he will continue to be an advocate for increased access to specialized healthcare and education opportunities, more public transportation and the rehabilitation of infrastructure in Sussex County.

Democrat Donald Allen has also filed for the 36th District seat. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Mar 16, 2018 7:44 AM2018-03-16 11:44:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:44:31 GMT
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices