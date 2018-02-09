UPDATED: Del. National Guard to Assist With Water Distribution in Blades

BLADES, Del.– UPDATED: Gov. John Carney on Friday signed an executive order authorizing the Delaware National Guard to assist the Town of Blades with distributing water to residents impacted by high levels of perfluorinated compounds (PFCs) in municipal wells. Governor Carney's office confirmed that he will be visiting the town of Blades on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Program Administrator for the Delaware Division of Public Health Office of Drinking Water Keith Mensch says the well contamination was nearly double the recommended health advisory level amount, set by the Environmental Protection Agency. He says the EPA standard is 70 parts per trillion, but the combined levels for the compounds tested averaged 130 parts per trillion.

The Delaware National Guard provided two, 400-gallon portable water tanks on Friday and coordinated troops to ensure 24-hour water distribution operations out of the Blades Fire Hall. Additionally, a 5,000-gallon water tanker is prepared and available for follow-up support.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the DPH on Friday morning started to provide bottled water for drinking and cooking to residents of Blades. Each family, dependent on the size, was given two boxes, each with six gallons of water and can be refilled at any time.

Water will be supplied to the Town of Blades by DNREC, DPH, and the Delaware National Guard to ensure residents have access to potable water. Still no word as to how the contaminates got into the well water or how long it's been affected in Sussex County.