Harbeson Father Guilty in 2015 Infant Death Sentenced

HARBESON, Del.- A Harbeson man who pleaded guilty last year to killing his infant son has been sentenced to two decades behind bars.

In May of 2015, investigators say Doyle Hundley and Casey Layton called 911 saying their infant son, Aiden, was unresponsive; Aiden died after five months on life support. Examinations found that Aiden suffered multiple injuries and had been malnourished. The Delaware Division of Forensic Science declared Aiden's death a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Hundley pleaded guilty to first-degree murder by neglect and was sentenced by a Superior Court judge to 20 years in prison. Layton also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in prison last month.