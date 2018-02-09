Md. Governor Issues Executive Order Concerning Juvenile Parole Considerations

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday signed an executive order that requires the governor to consider various factors when looking at whether or not to grant parole for juvenile offenders facing life sentences.

The order now requires the governor to consider the juvenile's age at the time of the crime as well as his or her's demonstrated maturity or rehabilitation since the crime was committed. The governor, among other things, is also to consider the lesser accountability of a juvenile compared to that of an adult offender. The governor's office said these measures will help provide a "meaningful opportunity for release."

“Since taking office, our administration has sought to bring balance to Maryland’s criminal justice system, which includes offering individuals who have paid their debt to society a second chance to live productive lives,” said Gov. Hogan in a statement. “The policies that we have been following, which are now made law through this executive order, will help us achieve a proper balance between public safety and our administration’s goal of helping ex-offenders successfully reenter the community.”

In order for these parole factors to be considered consistently, the order requires that the governor uses the same factors that the Parole Commission would use when considering release for all people who are serving a life sentence. The governor also must provide a written decision to the Maryland Parole Commission if he disproves of a parole sentence. The written notice has to state that all of these considerations were accounted for in his decision.

According to the Governor's office, the Hogan administration has paroled two people who were serving life sentences as well as reduced the sentence for seven others with life sentences.