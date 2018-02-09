Dover Man Pleads Guilty to Human Trafficking

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has pleaded guilty to human trafficking of a minor and second-degree conspiracy.

The Delaware Department of Justice said Friday that 33-year-old Donnell Singletary was one of five people arrested in May of last year for his involvement in the trafficking of a 16-year-old girl in the Dover area.

Singletary was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by six months of home confinement and one year of probation. Singletary must also register as a Tier II (medium-risk) sex offender.