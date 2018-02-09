Two Arrested after Four-Month-Long Drug Investigation

MILFORD, Del. -- The Milford Police Department arrested two people Friday after a four-month-long drug investigation.

According to Milford PD, Frederick E. Daniels, 50, and Alicia L. Cooper, 38, both of Milford, were arrested today after police executed a search warrant on Bachelor Court, where they found crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police said they had investigated this incident for the past four months.

Police said Daniels was charged with possession with the intent to deliver and conspiracy in the second degree, as well as other charges. He was committed to the custody of the Delaware Department of Corrections at the Sussex Correctional Institution, with bail set at $8,500 secured. Cooper was charged with possession with the intent to deliver and resisting arrest, as well as other charges, police said. Bail for Cooper was set at the Justice of the Peace Court #2 for $5,000. Preliminary hearings for both Daniels and Cooper were set for February 23, 2018, at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

The Milford Police Department’s Special Operations Group, Drug Unit, and Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit all assisted in the case.