Eastern Shore School Superintendents Sound Alarm on Teacher Shortage Crisis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Sitting at the front shoulder to shoulder inside the Eastern Shore Delegation Room Friday in Annapolis, superintendents from all nine Eastern Shore counties were sounding the alarm.

"We are in a crisis and I do not use that word lightly," Talbot County Public Schools Superintendent, Kelly Griffith, said.

Sitting at the front Griffith led the pack, asking lawmakers for help with a teacher shortage crisis.

A crisis Griffith says is getting worse.

"I've been doing this for 34 years. I think it's really bad," Griffith said.

According to the Maryland Department of Education, about 2,400 teachers graduate from Maryland colleges every year, but that falls short of the 5,000 teachers Maryland public schools employ.

Griffith says, for years, Maryland has tried to solve the problem by hiring more than half of it's teachers from out of state like in Pennsylvania.

But times have changed, Griffith says. More career options, she says, makes teaching less lucrative.

Some Eastern Shore lawmakers say they're ready to help but are still scratching their heads. Republican Delegate Carl Anderton says he wants to identify the problems first.

"We need to figure out what the tangible problems are and then we need to do what we can to solve that and then I think the shortage will take care of itself," Anderton said.

For Democratic lawmaker Sheree Sample-Hughes, it's about supporting Maryland teachers and making sure they stay.

"Our teachers are finding themselves, is you will, as referees. They're trying to address discipline issues and not being able to teach to the capacity and level that they would like," Sample-Hughes said.

All things Griffith and Eastern Shore school superintendents hope makes an impact.

"It does impact all the way around and ultimately children," Griffith said.

