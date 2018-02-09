Event in Dover Focuses on John Dickinson's Contributions

John Dickinson, a prominent Delaware politician and former statesman whose writings swelled revolutionary feelings ahead of the American Revolutionary War, will be the subject of a discussion panel and exhibit at the Delaware Public Archives on Saturday.

The event, which will feature Governor John Carney, retired state Supreme Court Justice Randy Holland, and former News Journal editorial page editor John Sweeney in a panel discussion focused on the legacy of John Dickinson, whose most famous work, “Letter’s from a Farmer in Pennsylvania” helped earn him of "The Penman of the Revolution."

The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Delaware Public Archives in Dover.