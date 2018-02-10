Delaware Governor Visits Blades to Discuss Water Issue

BLADES, Del.- It's been two days since neighbors in the town of Blades have been told not to drink water from their homes.

The town says filling cars with water is a short-term solution. Gov. John Carney visited Blades Saturday morning, and hopes for a quick long-term solution to the town's water issue.

"If we can get a carbon filter, that fits as they said installed, paid for and installed by the next couple of days then that will fix the problem," Carney said.

Some neighbors say they don't know how much longer they can be without water.

"It shouldn't never got this far, it should've never happen," says Edward Dutney.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources says it is hoping to have a new system in place within the next week, so people can go back to drinking from their homes.