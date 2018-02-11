Memorial Event for Officer Steven Floyd

SMYRNA, Del.- It's been one year since the inmate riot at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. During that incident, correctional officer Lt. Steven Floyd was taken hostage and killed by inmates.

On Sunday, people paid their respects to Floyd during a memorial event held at the prison.

For many correctional officers, the memorial was a day of comfort.

"It's helped me seeing everyone else coming together, my greatest reward is seeing everyone together, we can support one another and move forward, that's my reward," says Lt. DeJesus.

DeJesus says he's been planning the memorial for almost a year. Correctional officers also hope the memorial will shed light on a dark moment--they hope is never repeated.

"Delaware has been a quiet state for so long, but having it realize, 'yes it can happen here' really kind of wakes everyone up and helps us realize we have to keep doing our job, we have to remember what we're doing and why we're doing it," says DeJesus.

A day of remembrance for a fallen hero.