Slaughter Beach Burglary Prompts Three Arrests

SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested three people in connection to a burglary in the Slaughter Beach area.

According to reports, initial reports of homeless people squatting in a home on the 600 block of Bay Avenue prompted Saturday night's investigation. The homeowner noticed someone was staying in the home because of a spike in his electric bill.

Police said that upon arrival to the home, the homeowner saw a man identified as 19-year-old Jacob Kantowski walking in the kitchen while person, identified as 20-year-old Sierra Grimsled was in the living room area. A subsequent search of the home yielded damage to the rear door and door frame, several small holes in the wall, and damage to an antique lamp, according to police.

Troopers said further investigation revealed that a third suspect not present in the home at the time, was 49-year-old David L. Howard of Lincoln. Howard was identified as the suspect who forced entry into the home, police said. Howard later turned himself in at Troop 7 on Sunday afternoon.

Both Kantowski and Grimsled were taken into custody and charged with second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, second-degree conspiracy and theft of services. They were arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on $3,200 unsecured bond.

Howard was charged with second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, second-degree conspiracy and theft of services. He was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $16,000 secured bond.