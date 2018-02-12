New Town Manager Chosen for Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP/WBOC) - A new town manager has been chosen for Dewey Beach.

During the Town Commissioners meeting on Saturday, the commission chose Scott Koenig in a 5-0 vote. The town says there were 25 applicants for the position, who were narrowed down to four. Two of those accepted interviews.

T.J. Redefer, the mayor of Dewey Beach, says the contract process will now bring Koenig to the town. Koenig is the former city manager of Dover. He retired from the position last spring.

The move for a new town manager for Dewey Beach comes after controversy with the former town manager, Marc Appelbaum, who left during the fall. Appelbaum had been faced with allegations of racism, sexual harassment and misuse of authority.