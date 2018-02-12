Updated: UMES President Discusses Resignation Decision

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- University of Maryland Eastern Shore President Dr. Juliette B. Bell on Monday announced she's stepping down.

Bell has served as president for six years. She'll continue to serve through June 30, the end of the current academic and fiscal year.

"Serving as president of this great university has been an honor, privilege and a blessing," Bell wrote in a letter to the UMES community. "Though a difficult one, this is a decision I reached after much thought and prayer."

During Bell's tenure, UMES saw its highest 4-year graduation rate in 14 years at 22 percent, the highest 6-year graduation rate in nine years at 38 percent and the two largest graduating classes at 768 and 758 graduates in the school's history, among other successes.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Bell said she was happy with her accomplishments.

"You're standing in a building that serves as a milestone to our achievement in terms of supporting and providing state-of-the-art resources for our students," said Bell.

Students said Bell's legacy has touched every corner of campus, from the dorms to the academic halls.

"A leader. A motivator. Someone who gathers her troops and motivates everyone, even when the university went through some trying and challenging times," said student Zoe Johnson.

"She did make a conscious effort to be a part of student life, whether she would sometimes stop here around campus to see how you're doing or while it's at the game," said student Nivele Nicholas.

Bell says she plans to rekindle her passions and spend more time with her family, especially her five grandchildren.

Bell also said she plans to write a book she's been considering for about 10 years.

University System of Maryland Chancellor Robert Caret will oversee a search for Bell’s successor.

“In the coming weeks, I will announce the process by which the next UMES will be selected by the Board of Regents,” Caret said.

Bell will serve as a special adviser to the university for a year to help with the transition.