Salisbury Looking to Redevelop City "Eyesore"

SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury is looking to redevelop property that sits at one of the city's busiest intersections.

The building, located at the corner of Route 13 and East Church Street, was once a controversial adult store, but today it sits in disrepair and some neighbors call it an "eyesore."

"It kind of makes you think you're going into a slum-like area," said Tony Seth, who lives next door to the building.

"If it was spiffed up a little, I think it would bring a lot of attention, a lot of people into this area," said Seth.

The Salisbury City Council will vote Monday night to authorize the purchase of the building.

Mayor Jake Day said the plan is to demolish the place and redevelop the property.

"I think it affords an opportunity to maybe raze the building, maybe have a mural behind it on the exposed brick wall of the building behind. Some landscaping, signage, lighting, things like that," said Day.

The East Church Street building also sits at the entry-way of one of the communities included in the city's neighborhood revitalization plans.

Those efforts aim to transform neighborhoods with higher concentrations of poverty and juvenile arrests.

Day said redeveloping the East Church Street property fits in with those plans.

Seth said he hopes the potential redevelopment will change people's minds about his community.

"If [people] were to look up and see something bright and interesting and nice, maybe they would start to think it's not as bad as they thought it is," said Seth.

Day said if the City Council approves the resolution to purchase the building, demolition could begin in as early as two weeks.