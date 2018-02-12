Police: Eastern Shore Gang Member Arrested on Gun Charges

WILLARDS, Md. - Maryland State Police say a gang member believed to be involved in a gun trafficking system on the Eastern Shore has been arrested.

Investigators said that earlier this month the MSP Gang Enforcement Unit and the Maryland State Apprehension Team began an investigation into Dana A. Lank II and his involvement in the illegal sale of guns. Through the investigation, police said they found Lank was converting semi-automatic rifles to fully automatic weapons and selling them illegally. Police also identified Lank as a member of the Dead Man Incorporated criminal gang.

On Friday, the State Police Gang Enforcement Unit and State Apprehension Team, assisted by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office K-9, stopped Lank for a traffic violation in Wicomico County.

Police said they confiscated an SKS assault rifle in Lank's car and arrested Lank at the scene. Investigators received two search warrants for Lank's home and another home connected to Lank in Berlin.

Police said they recovered a modified, fully-automatic Heckler & Koch assault rifle, a sawed off shotgun, a .357 magnum revolver, a Grendle assault rifle with no serial number, various rifle and shotgun parts and five ammunition cans filled with rifle and shotgun rounds.

Lank was taken to the MSP Salisbury Barrack for processing. He faces charges for the illegal possession/sale of an assault weapon, being a prohibited person in possession of a rifle/shotgun, and illegal possession of ammunition. Additional charges are possible. He is now being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.