Fired Ruins Parsonsburg Mobile Home

The aftermath of Friday afternoon's fire on Forest Grove Road in Parsonsburg. (Photo credit: Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office)

PARSONSBURG, Md.- Authorities have ruled as accidental a fire that heavily damaged a mobile home in Parsonsburg.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze was reported by a passerby shortly after 1 p.m. Friday at a 14-foot by 60-foot single-wide mobile home located at 6645 Forest Grove Road.

It took 15 firefighters from the Parsonsburg Vol. Fire Co. approximately half an hour to get the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries. The fire caused an estimated $2,500 in damage to the structure and another $2,500 in damage to its contents.

Investigators determined the fire started due to a failure of an electrical conduit in a well pump house.