Cambridge Heroin Bust Leads to Arrest

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Authorities say a raid on a home in Cambridge led to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer accused of peddling a mix of heroin and fentanyl.

Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips said that on Friday, Feb. 9, members of the Tactical Narcotics Team, which consists of detectives from the Sheriff’s Office and the Cambridge Police Department, executed a search and seizure warrant at 406 Skinners Court. Upon entry, the target of the investigation - 21-year-old Daquan Martell Jones - was

located inside.

The sheriff said a search of Jones and the home revealed him to be in possession of 47 baggies of a heroin/ fentanyl mix, 6.2 grams of marijuana,

$742 in cash, an electronic scale, a loaded .22-caliber semi-auto pistol, three

cellphones, 66 empty baggies, and 32 unknown pills.

Jones was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, possession of paraphernalia, possession of heroin, maintaining a common nuisance, possession with intent to distribute heroin/fentanyl, distribution of heroin/fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute a narcotic. He was ordered held without bond.