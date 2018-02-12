MDE Investigating Possible Asbestos at Mall Under Demolition in OC

Demolition has gotten underway for much of the 94th Street Mall in Ocean City, Maryland. (Photo: Chopper 16)

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Maryland Department of Environment is investigating a complaint about possible asbestos on the site of the largely abandoned 94th Street Mall in Ocean City.

According to MDE spokesman Jay Apperson, the department received the complaint Friday. Apperson said MDE is investigating the matter and any asbestos found would have to be removed before the building is demolished.

However, demolition had already gotten underway prior to MDE receiving Friday's complaint and Apperson could not confirm that demolition work has stopped.

Last week WBOC reported that a demolition permit had been granted for the largely abandoned 94th Street Mall in Ocean City. Demolition had already gotten underway prior to MDE receiving Friday's complaint.

The Ocean City Planning Commission says no concrete plans are set in stone just yet for future development. ACME and Roses, which are on both ends of the mall, are staying. The Coffee Beanery, Blue Fish and BB&T are also staying, but the rest of the mall is being taken down.