Flu Hitting Some Delmarva Schools Hard

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Building blocks were all part of the fun at Jack and Jill Preschool in Cambridge - with a few sneezes in between.

Owner Arlene Peters says only five kids showed up on Monday. Most of the 11 others called out sick, she said.

Peters says she hasn't seen cases this severe and this fast ever before.

"Never. Not in my 50 years. Not the way it's affected children," Peters said.

Peters says they've been taking extra precautions to preventing the flu by sending parents home with info and using plenty of sanitizer.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, it's not getting better. In the last four weeks, data shows more people are seeing the doctor and the flu is spreading nearly everywhere.

That worries mother-soon-to-be, Courtney Peters, who says she's been getting weekly shots to help prevent her and her baby from getting sick.

"Once flu season hits again and he's actually here, I'll be you know more concerned on top of what's going to happen," Courtney said.

Health officials including the Maryland Department of Health are telling people to stay home when sick and to get vaccinated.