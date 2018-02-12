Town of Blades Holding Meeting on Contaminated Water on Tuesday, Solution May Arrive Wednesday

BLADES, Del.- The town of Blades says a solution to their contaminated water could be here as soon as .



The town is currently waiting for a carbon filtration system from Pittsburgh to arrive. Town Administrator Vikki Prettyman says it should be in place by , and the town’s water should be clear by .



“There’s several steps you have to go through. We also have to flush the water that’s currently in our system and in our water tower,” she tells WBOC. “We are working with Delaware water and our water supervisor to come up with how long it will take for the water that's currently in our pipes and our citizens’ homes to flush that out.”



DNREC is still investigating the cause and duration of last week’s perfluorinated compounds contamination. On , the agency told WBOC that if a responsible party was found, they’d be held accountable.



“If we get a good one, we want to recover our costs,” says Emergency Response Chief Jamie Bethard. “I’m sure there may be pumping treats that need to be put in place for some other type of remedial action to take care of the contaminant besides trying to filter it before it goes out for drinking water.”



Bethard says at the moment the state plans on paying for the new carbon filtration system, which Prettyman previously told WBOC could cost six figures.



Prettyman says the town is incredibly appreciative to DNREC, the Division of Public Health, the county and other agencies who have helped, along with the patience of their residents.



“We live here. We work here too, so we've been drinking the water,” she says. "So of course we naturally have concerns about it, but we just want to make sure that our citizens know that we're on top of it.”

Tuesday night, the town is holding a public meeting with DNREC and DPH to provide residents with updated information and also address concerns of people who live near Blades but get water from private wells. Seaford Mayor David Genshaw says out of an abundance of caution, his city will test its water for PFCs. He says they're ready and willing to help Blades if the town needs them.

"We love the folks in Blades. They’re part of our community as well," he tells WBOC. "We’ll do whatever it takes."

Over the next few days, Blades community members plan to deliver dinner to the Delaware National Guard troops refilling distributed water jugs. The troops are staying at the Blades Fire Hall and on duty from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. until the situation is resolved.