Cape Henlopen School Bus Crashes in Milton

MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a school bus crash that occurred Monday afternoon.

According to DSP, it happened at approximately 4 pm on Union Street Ext. at Cedar Creek Rd.

The Cape Henlopen School District has confirmed the bus was carrying students from H.O. Brittingham Elementary. The bus was leaving the school when the crash occurred, it said.

It’s unclear how many students were on board or how the accident happened. However, according to the school district, students were taken back to the school and evaluated by paramedics. There did not appear to be any serious injuries.