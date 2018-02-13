Convicted Del. Killer Returned to Prison After Release Eyes Sentence Change

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Defense attorneys are seeking a sentence modification for a killer who was ordered back to prison after Delaware's Supreme Court reversed a judge's ruling that had freed her.

A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday on the request by 57-year-old Catherine Culp.

Culp was sentenced to life in prison for the 1998 shooting death of her boyfriend, Lee B. Hicks, on July 28, 1998. She and Hicks attended a family barbecue, where they began arguing and continued arguing afterward at Hicks' home in Felton, according to court documents.

Following a retrial, Culp was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Culp was released from prison in 2016 after a Superior Court judge concluded that her model conduct and extensive rehabilitation efforts behind bars demonstrated "extraordinary circumstances" justifying a sentence modification. But the Supreme Court agreed with prosecutors that the judge was barred from considering Culp's second motion for sentence reduction, 12 years after a similar motion was denied.