Md. Delegates Introduce Bill Dealing with Small Breweries

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC) - A bill introduced by two Maryland delegates seeks to roll back how much beer small breweries in the state can serve in their taprooms while allowing larger facilities to maintain existing limits.

Maryland Dels. Talmadge Branch and Dereck Davis have introduced House Bill 1052.

The bill calls for reducing annual limits from the existing 2,000 barrels to 500 barrels at small breweries while allowing larger facilities to continue to sell 2,000 barrels of beer.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot immediately opposed the bill.

He unveiled his own bill back in November that would eliminate limits on sales from taprooms and for take-home consumption for the state's breweries. It also would eliminate limits on beer production for breweries that faced caps and let localities set taproom hours.

Franchot said his bill and the one introduced by Branch and Davis will be heard on the same day in Annapolis - Feb. 23.