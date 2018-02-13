Police: Bullets Fired at Rehoboth Beach House Hit Man Inside

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a late Monday night shooting in Rehoboth Beach that left a 56-year-old man injured.

Troopers were called to the 19000 block of Norwood Street a little before 11 p.m., where the 56-year-old victim had been shot while he was inside his home.

According to police, several shots had been fired at the house, and two of those bullets had traveled through and hit him in the upper torso and an upper extremity.

Two other adults and a child were also in the home but were not injured, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was admitted with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by DSP Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective K. Archer at 302-752-3791. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.