Harrington Traffic Stop Nets Gun, Drugs and Cash

HARRINGTON, Md.- A Smyrna man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Harrington in which a gun, drugs and suspected drug money were seized, police said.

Harrington police said that on Monday afternoon officers on South DuPont Highway stopped a vehicle because the driver was seen using a cellphone.

Police said when officers came into contact with the driver, identified as 24-year-old Christian Baines, 24, of Stream Side Circle in Smyrna, they

immediately smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Officers then conducted a vehicle search and during the search located 1.2 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Police said that under the driver’s seat officers found a .9mm

handgun with a fully loaded magazine. Police also determined that the serial number on the gun was scratched off.

Police also seized $1,500 in suspected drug money.

Baines was taken into custody and charged with second offense use of electronic communication device, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed deadly weapon- firearm, and possession of a weapon with a removed, obliterated or altered

serial number. He was then released on $5,102 unsecured bond.