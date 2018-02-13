Update: Police Obtain Audio Recording in Armored Truck Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Update: Police Obtain Audio Recording in Armored Truck Robbery

Posted: Feb 13, 2018 12:06 PM Updated:
Video surveillance photo of one of the suspects wanted for holding up an armored truck driver filling up an ATM at the SECU on Mt. Hermon Road in Salisbury. (Photo credit: Salisbury Police Department) Video surveillance photo of one of the suspects wanted for holding up an armored truck driver filling up an ATM at the SECU on Mt. Hermon Road in Salisbury. (Photo credit: Salisbury Police Department)

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police detectives say they have obtained an audio recording of the suspects involved in the robbery of an armored truck last month. Investigators have also increased the reward money for tips leading to arrests in the investigation.

At around 7:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, police responded to the SECU on the 1100 block of Mt. Hermon Road for the robbery. Investigators say a male armored truck driver with Loomis Armored was robbed by three armed male suspects while filling an ATM machine with cash. According to police, the suspects demanded the cash while binding the driver's hands. The suspects stole the driver's company issued handgun and an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene on foot and headed toward Route 50.

Detectives obtained an audio recording of the suspects as they committed the robbery, where the suspects can be heard talking about what to steal, and how to bind the victim/driver. The suspects can also be heard ordering the driver not to move and to be still. The audio can be heard here.

The Salisbury Police Department and the FBI are asking anyone who recognizes the voices of the suspects in the audio recording or the person depicted in the surveillance images to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165, Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or the FBI tip line at 410-265-8080.

With the assistance of Crime Solvers, the FBI and Loomis, the reward for information leading to the identification and arrests of the suspects involved has been increased to $50,000.

Four armed robbers held up this armored truck Monday morning outside the SECU on Mt. Hermon Road in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)
Four armed robbers held up this armored truck Monday morning outside the SECU on Mt. Hermon Road in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)  

 

 

