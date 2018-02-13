Police Looking for Two Connected to a Burglary and Theft in Kent County

FELTON/DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public’s help in locating two people wanted in connection with a burglary and a theft in Kent County.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 16, when troopers responded to the Manship Chapel Church located on Burnite Mill Road in Felton for a theft complaint. Troopers learned that two suspects had entered the property and removed parts from an exterior air-conditioning unit. Surveillance cameras on the property captured a white male and a white female on the property, driving an older model Buick Regal.

The second incident occurred on Thursday, Feb. 1, when troopers responded to the Goose Creek Car Wash located on East Lebanon Road in Dover for a burglary complaint. There police learned that the suspects used a torch to enter a storage room and once inside they caused significant damage to a coin machine. According to troopers, the suspects also stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the machine prior to fleeing the business.

Through investigative measures, two suspects were identified in connection with both incidences, 19-year-old Savanah Killingher

and 47-year-old Joseph Robinette.

The suspects are known to be homeless and are operating a 1996 grey or blue two door Buick Regal with Pennsylvania license plate. The rear driver’s side window of the vehicle is broken.

Both suspects have active warrants out of Troop 3 for third-dgree burglary, two counts of theft, two counts of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and two counts of conspiracy.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these two suspects is asked to please contact Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit, Detective P. Campbell at 302-698-8504.