Wor-Wic Offers Training to Become Table Games Dealer at Ocean Downs

BERLIN, Md.- Wor-Wic Community College is calling a success a partnership with Ocean Downs Casino to train people to become licensed dealers.

Denean Jones-Ward, director of continuing education and workforce development, said the first session of their training program just wrapped up in December.

Jones-Ward said 16 people walked out of the program licensed dealers...some of which now work at Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin.

"I knew nothing about any of these games before I started," Mariyn Salins said.

Salins is now a licensed dealer at Ocean Downs, along with Sandra Miller.

Miller said its a job she has come to really enjoy.

"It's fast-paced, it's interesting... you don't get bored," she said.

Jones-Ward said Wor-Wic will be offering another training session soon.